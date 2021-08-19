The suspect who authorities say claimed to have a bomb in his pickup truck Thursday morning surrendered to police and is in their custody hours after parking his vehicle in front of Washington, D.C.‘s Library of Congress – prompting evacuations and lockdowns in the area, Fox News can confirm.

The suspect, identified as North Carolina resident Floyd Ray Roseberry from Grover, was taken into custody at about 2:15 p.m. local time – approximately five hours after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Independence Avenue and First Street, officials said. Federal and local investigators have already visited Roseberry’s North Carolina home today, sources said.

United States Capitol (USCP) Chief Thomas Manger told reporters Roseberry got out of his vehicle and was taken into custody without incident shortly after negotiators delivered a phone to him so they could communicate. Manger said Roseberry had recently suffered with “losses of family” and said investigators were in contact with his loved ones.

The USCP called it an “active bomb threat investigation.” A House Republican communications director on the scene confirmed to Fox News that Capitol Police have warned them about a man who is “claiming to have explosives in his truck.”

According to the source, law enforcement have sent a negotiator to the area. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are responding.