FOX News 

US Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont traffic stop: DHS

Kevin

Join Fox News for access to this content

Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge.

By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A United States Border Agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Northern border, Fox News has confirmed.

The Department of Homeland Security said that a Border Patrol agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop in in Coventry, Vermont on Monday at 3:15 p.m. Coventry is near the U.S.-Canada border.

MEXICO, CANADA ‘NEED TO SECURE THEIR BORDERS AS MUCH AS WE NEED TO SECURE OURS;” INCOMING BORDER CZAR

U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexico from the United States near Calexico, California, U.S. February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC166A17F9D0

During the traffic stop, two suspects were in the car. Officials confirmed that one of the suspects is dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Vermont State Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 