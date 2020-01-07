US bolsters military resources following Iran threats; Netanyahu wants Israel to 'stay out': report

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Tuesday …

US bolsters military resources in Middle East; Netanyahu says Israel should ‘stay out of’ fallout from US killing of Soleimani: report

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing last week of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike ordered by President Trump, as U.S. military officials bolstered resources near the Middle East.

The U.S. Air Force is deploying six B-52 bombers to the region, amid the rising threat from Iran after Soleimani’s killing, Fox News confirmed Monday. The threat was palpable Tuesday as a sea of seemingly thousands of supporters reportedly chanted “Death to Israel!” when Iran’s Hossein Salami vowed vengeance in the central square in Kerman, Soleimani’s hometown, where his remains arrived to be buried.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to distance himself from the U.S.-led airstrike that killed Soleimani, telling Security Cabinet ministers on Monday that Israel should “stay out of it,” according to reports by Axios.

Also on Monday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attempted to quell confusion about a letter circulating from the U.S. military telling Iraq that it would withdraw troops from the region a day after Iraqi lawmakers approved a resolution calling to expel U.S. troops from the country. Both Esper and Milley called the unsigned letter a mistake and said the U.S. had no intention of withdrawing troops.

Bernie Sanders compares Trump taking out Soleimani to Putin ‘assassinating dissidents’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ratcheted up his condemnation of President Trump’s order of the airstrike that killed Soleimani, comparing it to Russian President Vladimir Putin “assassinating dissidents.”

The 2020 presidential candidate made the comments in an interview with CNN Monday. He was one of several far-left Democrats who slammed Trump’s handling of the growing tension with Iran. 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, and “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., all said Trump was threatening to “commit war crimes” by vowing the U.S. would target 52 Iranian sites, some of which important to Iran’s culture, if the nation attacked America. Click here for more.

GOP senators move to dismiss articles of impeachment amid battle with Pelosi

A group of Republicans on Monday moved to introduce a resolution allowing the chamber to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Trump for lack of prosecution, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to delay sending the case for trial.

The resolution, led by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., specifically would update Senate rules to allow the chamber to bring a motion dismissing the articles for lack of prosecution once the House has withheld articles for 25 calendar days or more.

Meanwhile, former National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday that he would testify in an impeachment trial against Trump should he be subpoenaed by the Senate. Click here for more.

Tucker Carlson questions the basis of a possible U.S. war with Iran, saying Washington leaders have a built-in bias for war and pointing out that "just the other day, our intel agencies were considered politically tainted and suspect,"

