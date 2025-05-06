US Army Black Hawk pilot found dead in Honduras, investigation underway

​

The U.S. Army is investigating after a Black Hawk pilot was found dead while off base in Honduras.

1st Lt. Marciano Parisano, a 25-year-old from Cibolo, Texas who was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, was discovered deceased in Comayagua on Saturday, according to the Army.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts; we acknowledge the passing of Lieutenant Marciano Parisano. He served our unit and mission here at Soto Cano Air Base with dignity, pride and courage,” U.S. Army Col. Daniel Alder, the commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, said in a statement.

“As a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 228 Aviation Regiment, his contribution to our team is immeasurable,” Alder also said. “He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him and serve with him.”

The Army said Parisano was on authorized leave “when his body was discovered.”

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing,” the Army also said.

Stars and Stripes, citing Honduran newspaper El Heraldo, reported that Parisano’s body was found on the banks of the Chiquito River.

“The investigation into the cause of death is being led by the Honduran National Police in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Honduras and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Department,” it also said.

Officials said Parisano graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2023 and attended aviation training school in Alabama.

“He earned the rank of 1st Lt., on November 27, 2024. Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras was his first duty station where he served as a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment,” according to the Army. “His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge [gold], Air Assault Badge, and Army Aviation ‘wings.’”