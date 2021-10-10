US Army Alaska soldier found dead on base

A soldier with U.S. Army Alaska was found dead where he lived on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage, Alaska.

A U.S. Army release announced that Spc. Brandon Ricardo Diaz, 20, was discovered Friday morning, according to local NBC affiliate KTUU.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is still looking into his cause of death.

ARMY INVESTIGATING THREE LIKELY SUICIDES IN A 48-HOUR PERIOD AT FORT DRUM

After joining the Army in June 2019, Diaz was stationed in Alaska in January 2020. At JBER, he served as an Army joint fire support specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division.

Diaz, from Tuscon, Arizona, earned the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Army Alaska, also known as USARAK or “America’s Arctic Warriors,” is a division of the Army headquartered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage and Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks.