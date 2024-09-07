US Air Force Academy cadet, 19, found dead in dorm room

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado has launched an investigation after a 19-year-old cadet was found dead in her dorm room this week.

Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, of Taylor, Texas, was “found unconscious in her dormitory” on Wednesday night and attempted life-saving measures by first responders were unsuccessful, the Academy said in a statement. Koonce was set to graduate in 2028 and was a member of the women’s track and field team.

“We lost an incredible teammate… While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA,” Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind said. “Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family.”

“Avery, may you find blue skies and tailwinds as you rest forever in peace,” the Academy added.

US ARMY OPENS INVESTIGATION AFTER AMERICAN OFFICER STATIONED IN POLAND DIES

Koonce attended Thrall High School, according to the Austin American-Statesman, which quoted the district’s superintendent as saying that she was the president of the student council and leader of the National Honor Society.

“She was the epitome of our high school,” Superintendent Tommy Hooker told the newspaper. “She is what you would want in a well-rounded student. Our community is at kind of at a loss with our feelings. We are just kind of devastated.”

MORE THAN $365K RAISED FOR DISABLED AIR FORCE VETERAN, 90, SEEN PAWNING JEWELRY TO SUPPORT WIFE WITH DEMENTIA

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who nominated Koonce to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy outside of Colorado Springs, also told the Austin American-Statesman that he was “incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of Cadet Koonce.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She was a thoughtful and articulate young woman, well prepared for success at the U.S. Air Force Academy. … Cadet Koonce was a remarkable leader and her loss is felt by her community in Texas and fellow USAFA Cadets,” Sessions added.