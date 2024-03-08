‘Upset’ Wisconsin inmate breaks jail sprinkler, causes over $1K in damage: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

An inmate in a Wisconsin county jail is accused of breaking the sprinkler system in his cell and causing $1,500 in damage, according to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 6.

Charles Virgil, 32, was charged with interfering with a fire alarm system and criminal damage to property after an incident inside the Waukesha County Jail on March 1.

According to a criminal complaint, Virgil was “upset that he was not being released.” Correctional officers claimed he “tore up numerous pieces of toilet paper” and then hit the sprinkler with a blanket.

Prosecutors stated that water flowed out of Virgil’s cell, carrying the toilet paper with it to a nearby drain that then clogged and flooded the area.

The incident caused the sprinkler system to be disabled for about five hours Friday and an estimated $1,500 in damage, the complaint said.

Court records show Virgil is in jail for separate cases related to battery and resisting an officer. He was last in court on March 4, according to records.

The Waukesha County Jail did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.