UPS driver gunned down for taking too long to parallel park; shooter pleads guilty to attempted murder

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man has pleaded guilty to charges for shooting a United Parcel Service worker while riding passenger in a stolen Mercedes-Benz, after the deliveryman took too long to parallel park his vehicle, officials announced.

Jahsheen Osbourne, a 21-year-old from Queens, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, among other charges, for the January 2020 “unprovoked shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office said in a press release Thursday.

Osbourne was sitting passenger inside the stolen car around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2020 when he allegedly grew irate that the delivery man was taking too long to park, Katz said.

RAPPER KIDD CREOLE SENTENCED TO 16 YEARS FOR FATAL STABBING

“The worker was attempting to reverse and park the UPS truck when a driver in a white Mercedes began honking the car horn objecting to the truck preventing traffic from going forward,” the release states. “The defendant, who was a passenger in the Mercedes, began to yell at the delivery worker and a verbal dispute ensued. As the Mercedes maneuvered pass the UPS truck, the defendant pulled out a black gun and shot the victim in the stomach.”

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and needed surgery for extensive internal damage. Meanwhile, Osbourne was also charged separately for the stolen Mercedes, Katz said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osbourne also pleaded guilty to grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon. He is set to be sentenced on May 19, and is expected to face 17 years in prison.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.