UPenn anti-Israel protesters arrested after attempt to occupy building, police say

Several anti-Israel agitators were arrested at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday night after hundreds of protesters descended into a campus building and attempted to occupy it.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that there were multiple arrests at the university’s Fisher Bennett Hall on Friday night. It is unknown at this time how many were arrested.

The UPenn Police Department announced in a community notice that a “large disorderly crowd” began gathering at 8 p.m. on Friday, and moved into Fisher Bennett Hall on the university’s campus and attempted to occupy it.

Law enforcement advised students to “avoid the immediate area.”

Campus police, along with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department, escorted the protesters from the campus building.

In an 11 p.m. update, authorities said that the protesters had dispersed.

The occupation came one week after police dismantled an encampment that had taken over part of the Ivy League’s campus for two weeks.

In a statement, members of the Penn Gaza Solidarity Encampment accused the University of Penn administration of not negotiating with them in good faith over “Penn’s investment with Israel.”