Unusual footage shows bear stealing trash can in human-like manner

A sneaky bear in Alabama recently pulled off an impressive feat on its hind legs, recent home surveillance video shows.

The footage, which was posted on Facebook, shows a black bear sniffing around a garage at night. Homeowner Bryce Hoven shared the video on Sunday.

In the video, the bear gingerly grabs a trash can and walks backward to move it out of the garage, careful not to knock anything over. The mammal is seen looking around as if making sure that no one is watching.

Hoven told Fox News Digital that the bear walked relatively far with the trash can before abandoning it.

“The bear [dragged the can] another 20 feet out of the carport and dumped it over,” the Saraland, Alabama, resident said.

“[The bear] went through the trash and picked out what he wanted to eat,” Hoven added.

The Alabaman noted that bear sightings are common in his town, which is located in Mobile County, but that he had never seen anything like the footage before.

“[The bears] have never took the trash like the bear did the other day,” Hoven said.

Facebook users appeared to enjoy the video, with several people leaving amused comments.

“Oh wow it looks like he knows exactly what he’s doing!” a Facebook user wrote.

“This is hilarious,” a delighted watcher added.

“Y’all must have had something good in there!!” another person remarked.