University police in Utah say dorm resident’s experiment caused fireball, forced 22 students to relocate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brigham Young University police say that an individual in a residence hall, who they refer to as “Rrocket Man,” conducted an experiment on Sunday afternoon which caused extensive damage and caused 22 students to temporarily relocate from their living space.

According to the Brigham Young University Police Department, “Rocket Man” was conducting “experiments” in the kitchen, which involved making “homemade rocket fuel,” causing an explosion. The explosion caused the fire sprinkler system to go off, and 22 students near the room were relocated due to damage caused by the sprinkler system.

The “volatile mixture” of “homemade rocket fuel” on the stovetop caused an explosion, according to the police department.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that a resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball. The flames from the explosion had engulfed the walls and ceiling around the stove and the intense heat tripped the fire sprinkler system. Firefighters quickly secured the scene and were able to put out the remnants from the fire,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

MULTIPLE CHICAGO FIREFIGHTERS INJURED WHILE FIGHTING NEIGHBORHOOD FIRE

When the fire sprinklers were activated, the police department said that it began to flood the main floor.

The police department wrote that no residents were hurt, but some will be displaced because of the “Kitchen chemist incident.”

RHODE ISLAND FIRE AT RESPIRATORY CENTER SENDS 24 TO HOSPITALS: REPORTS

In a follow-up Facebook post on Monday, the police department wrote that the explosion caused “extensive damage” to the building, and said that the situation could have been worse.

“It is clear that this situation could have been much worse and we are grateful that no one was injured. We urge students to be aware of circumstances around them and consider how their actions have the potential to effect not just themselves, but others as well,” the police department wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brigham Young University Police Department and Provo Fire & Rescue responded to the fire alarm caused by the experiment.