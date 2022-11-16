University of Virginia to resume classes Wednesday following Sunday’s fatal shooting

Classes at the University of Virginia will resume Wednesday following Sunday’s shooting that killed three students and wounded two others.

The university canceled classes and other academic activities Monday and Tuesday and made counselors and therapy dogs available to the university community.

UVA President Jim Ryan said the school would not be requiring undergraduate students to complete any graded assignments or take exams before the Thanksgiving break.

“We recognize that there may be unique needs for our graduate and professional schools,” he said. “Faculty in these schools should look to school leadership for further instruction.”

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is charged with second-degree murder and firearms charges in addition to two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

He was arrested Monday just outside Richmond after the shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus.

A UVA spokesperson said Tuesday that Jones joined what was previously described as a group of about two dozen others who traveled about 120 miles from the campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Washington for a field trip Sunday. Police said Jones, a former member of the school’s football team, shot and killed three current team members and wounded two other students, one of them also a football player.

The university has identified the three slain students as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Head football coach Tony Elliott said they were all “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.”

The prosecutor handling the case, Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley, also identified the fourth and fifth surviving victims, one of whom is a football team member.

UVA President Ryan said Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances of the shooting. Authorities said it was unclear how Jones fled the shooting scene.

An initial court appearance for Jones was set for Wednesday morning. Online records did not list a defense attorney who could speak on behalf of Jones, who remained in custody Tuesday. If Jones is financially eligible for court-appointed counsel, an attorney will be appointed Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.