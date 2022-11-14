University of Virginia shooting: Ex-football player suspect in custody, victims ID’d as former teammates

Police confirmed University of Virginia student shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is in custody.

Interrupted during an 11 a.m. press conference Monday, UVA Police Chief Timothy J. Longo thanked a captain for notifying him that Jones had been taken into custody somewhere off-campus.

UVA President Jim Ryan had already identified the three deceased victims earlier in the event.

They are UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry and UVA wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

A source tells Fox News Digital that the other two hospitalized are also UVA football players.

An arrest warrant had been secured for Jones for three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony. The charges might be amended in the future, Longo said.

The shooting unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. at an on-campus parking garage. Gunfire erupted on a charter bus while students were returning from a class field trip to see a play, according to UVA officials.

Up until about 10:30 a.m. Monday, more than 500 students had remained sheltered in place inside buildings throughout grounds, studying in libraries, classrooms and other places, Longo said.

Before the shooting, Jones had been the subject to a prior hazing investigation, Longo said. He also was facing administration disciplinary action for allegedly failing to report a February 2021 criminal incident involving a concealed weapon violation that happened outside of Charlottesville to UVA officials as required by students.

Jones, a former UVA football player, had not been on the team for over a year.

Classes were canceled Monday. As of 10:33 a.m., the shelter in place order had been lifted for campus following an extensive search of the grounds, but a large police presence remained. It was not clear where Jones was taken into custody, but Longo said it was off campus grounds.

Fox News confirmed that FBI arrived at the scene on Monday morning. The search is spearheaded by local law enforcement and already involves multiple other agencies including a Virginia State Police helicopter.

In a message to the community earlier Monday, Ryan wrote to provide an update on the multiple public safety alerts sent out following the 10:30 p.m. Sunday shooting that killed three and injured two others.

Ryan, in confirming that Jones Jr. is a UVA student, said the suspect remained at large and was considered armed and dangerous. Jones was described by police as a Black male last seen wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. He might be driving a Black SUV with the Virginia tag TWX3580.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him,” Ryan said. “As of writing, I am heartbroken to report the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care. We are working with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able.”

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan added. “I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended.”

The shooting was initially reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired in the Culbreth parking garage.

Shortly after, a campus-wide alert was issued announcing the suspect was at large and telling all people at UVA to shelter in place. University police said they are looking for Jones in connection with the shooting.

Anyone who spotted Jones was asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

A UVA alert issued before 7:30 a.m. Monday said the law enforcement search on and around school grounds continues. “Remain sheltered in place,” the alert read. “Expect increased law enforcement presence.”

Vice President and Dean of Students Robyn S. Hadley said Monday that she was on grounds “like many of you.”

“I am sheltering in place and in direct touch with University leadership and UPD,” the message said. “Please, please take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active. The suspect is armed and dangerous. If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety.”

As of 1 a.m., UVA police said to continue sheltering in place and to contact friends and family to let them know “your status.”

