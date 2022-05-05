University of South Carolina blasted over ‘White Student Accountability’ meeting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of South Carolina is being criticized by a conservative student organization over a “White Student Accountability Group” meeting that was hosted at the school.

An email sent to University of South Carolina College of Social Work students invited them to attend the “White Student Accountability Group” meeting that was hosted on April 26, according to the conservative student organization Turning Point USA.

According to the event description for the “White Student Accountability Group,” participants would learn about their “responsibility to dismantle racism in our practice and everyday lives.”

“The purpose of engaging in this project is three-fold: 1) To help social work students recognize both their contribution to and responsibility to dismantle racism in our practice and everyday lives, 2) To encourage students to use their voice, power, and privilege to enact change in their classrooms, community, and practice, 3) To support students in developing skills to host similar groups among peers or colleagues to expand the community dedicated to racial equity and justice,” the reported event description states.

A University of South Carolina Spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the “White Student Accountability Group” was part of a student’s project and was not officially sponsored by the College of Social Work.

“The Accountability Group was part of a student’s project and was not part of an officially sponsored College of Social Work activity. The meeting was open to everyone and was strictly voluntarily,” the spokesperson said.

Several universities across America have “White Accountability Groups,” such as Loyola University Maryland and the University of North Texas.

Several faculty members from the University of South Carolina College of Social Work signed a statement, posted on the school’s website, “in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and the Black community who persevere through the reality of oppression on a daily basis…”

“As part of our pledge of solidarity, we recognize white privilege and silence contributes to the horrific racial inequities and we commit to fostering growth of our critical consciousness so that we cease to be complicit in the persecution of the Black community,” the statement continues. “In our view, the indifference of color-blindness is ineffective in supporting anti-racism and ameliorating white supremacy. Education must stand as an institution of anti-racist action, grounded in the recognition that no one is free and equal until the violence and discrimination perpetrated on the Black community is dismantled.”