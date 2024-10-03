University of Michigan Jewish students, rabbi held at gunpoint during dinner

A rabbi and a group of Jewish students were held at gunpoint during a late Wednesday dinner on the first night of Rosh Hashanah, according to the University of Michigan.

University President Santa J. Ono said a group of Jewish students and a local rabbi were gathered for dinner at a home in Southfield when an armed individual entered through an open backdoor, stole a bag and fled.

No injuries were reported and law enforcement officials with the Southfield Police Department are investigating this as a home invasion and a “crime of opportunity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.