University of Kansas offers ‘Angry White Male Studies’ class

The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called “Angry White Male Studies” that will examine the “rise” of the “angry white male” in the United States.

The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the “prominent figure” that is “the angry white male,” Campus Reform reported.

“This course charts the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger,” the course description states.

The course description explains that students will be “employing interdisciplinary perspectives” to examine “how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals.”

The class will be taught by Christopher Forth who is a professor of history and the Dean’s Professor of Humanities, serving in the departments of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and American Studies.

Questions that will be answered about angry White males in Forth’s class, according to the course description, include, “Where does he come from? What’s he angry about? Is his anger misplaced? Is he blaming the right people? How long has this been going on? Is he a global phenomenon? And how do we move forward?”

Forth did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The class has drawn criticism on social media and from Kansas Republican Congressman Ron Estes who suggested in 2019 that the class could violate Title IX.

“Instead of a course to unite people and empower women, KU has decided to offer a class that divides the student population and could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender,” Estes tweeted in 2019.

The University of Kansas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.