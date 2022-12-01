University of Idaho victims’ sororities on probation for ‘health and safety’ violations

FIRST ON FOX: MOSCOW, Idaho — The two sororities to which three of the slain University of Idaho students belonged are on disciplinary probation, according to community accountability records.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was a member of Alpha Phi, while Xana Kernodle, 20, and Maddie Mogen, 21, were members of Pi Beta Phi.

Of 10 sororities recognized by the University of Idaho, Alpha Phi and Pi Beta Phi are the only two listed as on probation for health and safety reasons, which refers to “violations or concerns regarding risk management, alcohol/drugs, or hazing.”

In addition to being on probation with the university, Alpha Phi is also on a “restorative plan” with the national organization. Pi Beta Phi is in “good standing” with the sorority’s headquarters.

The University of Idaho chapters and national organizations for Alpha Phi and Pi Beta Phi did not immediately respond to questions on Wednesday. The University of Idaho also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Pi Beta Phi’s headquarters told Fox News Digital Kernodle and Mogen “were close friends of our members at the Idaho Alpha Chapter at the University of Idaho.”

“They and their families, along with the entire Vandal community, are in the thoughts of Pi Beta Phi members across North America,” the emailed statement reads. “Pi Beta Phi’s focus is on supporting our chapter members at the University of Idaho through this tragedy.”

Kernodle was at the Sigma Chi house hours before the murders with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, a member of the fraternity who was also stabbed to death on Nov. 13.

Sigma Chi is listed as in “good standing” with both the University of Idaho as well as the national headquarters.

The couple returned to Kernodle’s off-campus residence, less than half a mile away from the fraternity house, around 1:45 a.m.

While Kernodle and Chapin were at Sigma Chi, Goncalves and Mogen went to Corner Club from roughly 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 12 to 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 13. The local bar was described by a fellow University of Idaho student as “the heart of Greek life on campus” with capacity crowds on most Fridays and Saturdays.

Madison Moye, a fellow student and neighbor, previously told Fox News Digital that nothing was out of the ordinary and she saw Mogen at the bar “just laughing with all her friends.”

“It was just a normal night in Moscow,” Moye, a 21-year-old sophomore, told Fox News Digital this week. “Moscow is a safe place. Nothing like this ever happens … I didn’t think anything of it.”

Goncalves and Mogen returned home at roughly 1:56 a.m.

Police believe that an unknown assailant stabbed all four victims to death some time between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. with a fixed-blade knife.

No suspect has been identified and a murder weapon has not been located.

The University of Idaho’s Alpha Phi chapter previously wrote in a tribute for Goncalves that she was “the most devoted, spontaneous, adventurous, and considerate sister.”

“She was also a fun loving prankster who never left us without a smile,” the sorority wrote.

Pi Beta Phi at the University of Idaho described Mogen as “the sweetest soul” and Kernodle as “a magnet for positive energy.”

“They were both bright young women who had incredible futures ahead of them,” the sorority wrote in a tribute to the women.