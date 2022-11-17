University of Idaho murders: two roommates were at home when four students were killed

Two roommates were at the Moscow, Idaho home while four University of Idaho students were killed on early Sunday morning, but didn’t call 911 to report the incident until around noon, according to Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry.

Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 were killed inside a home on King Road between the hours of 3 and 4:00 a.m., according to Moscow Mayor Art Bettge.

Police found the deceased students when responding to a call regarding an unconscious person on Sunday at 11:58 a.m.

In a press release on Tuesday, police said that the suspect used an “edged weapon such as a knife” in the attack, adding that investigators believe the incident was “an isolated, targeted attack” with “no imminent threat to the community at large.”

Fry said in a press conference on Wednesday evening that two roommates were inside the home during the attack.

He added that the two roommates were “unhurt,” and didn’t say if the individuals were witnesses to the four students being killed.

As of Wednesday night, Fry said that police don’t have a suspect and are working to identify a person of interest.

The police chief also said that he couldn’t definitively say that there isn’t a threat to the community.

“We do not have a suspect at this time, and we cannot say there is no threat to the community,” Fry said. “There is a threat out there, possibly.”

“We need to be vigilant. We need to watch out for our neighbors,” Fry said.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital after the press conference that Fry didn’t misspeak.



“Chief Fry’s comment was not misspoken,” Snell said. “As there is a suspect outstanding, there remains a threat. However, it is believed this was a targeted incident.”

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were both seen on a Twitch stream at a food truck in Moscow, Idaho shortly before they were killed at their residence near the University of Idaho campus.

Both women were seen in the Twitch stream video at 1:41 a.m. on Sunday morning, and left the area of the food truck at 1:51 a.m.

People with information about the incident are being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this reoport.