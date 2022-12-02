University of Idaho murder victim’s dad sends message to killer: ‘I want him to be scared’

The father of slain University of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves said Thursday that the person responsible for his daughter’s death should not rest easy.

“I want him to be scared. I don’t want him to be confident. I want him to be sick of seeing my face,” Steve Goncalves told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Thursday. “I’m not going no where until this guy is off the streets.”

Kaylee and her childhood best friend, Maddie Mogen, were stabbed to death while sleeping in the same bed some time between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 13. Their roommate, Xana Kernodle, was also murdered, along with her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

Police have still not identified a suspect 18 days after the murders, but Goncalves said he is confident that authorities will catch his daughter’s killer with the help of the campus community.

“That community is going to solve this case just as much as the officers,” Steve said Thursday while encouraging students to report anything out of the ordinary.

All four victims returned to the three-story home just blocks from campus shortly before 2:00 a.m. A coroner determined that they all were stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds.

After issuing a series of conflicting statements about the nature of the attack, police said on Thursday morning that they believe this “was indeed a targeted attack,” but are unsure “if the target was the residence or its occupants.”

The students were honored at a vigil on Wednesday evening, where Goncalves said his only solace is knowing that Kaylee and Maddie were together when they died.

“In the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed,” Steve said. “But the beauty of the two always being together is something that will — it comforts us.”

The Goncalves family has held off on holding a public memorial service because it fears the killer could show up. Retired FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole shared the same concern on Thursday.

“Sometimes offenders show up,” O’Toole told Fox News Digital. “They may take a lot of pleasure in thinking that they got away with the crime, and so going to a service like this where they can walk around and people don’t realize who they are, that can certainly feed into that kind of egotistical response.”

