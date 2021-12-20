The University of Arkansas is offering a backpacking trip for “Black, Indigenous, and People of Color,” and other recreational trips based on someone’s identity.

According to the University of Arkansas University Recreation Department, the “Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Backpacking” trip will be held on Feb. 25-27 and is designed for BIPOC individuals.

“This trip is designed for enable (sic) Black, Indigenous, Lantinx, Asian, and other people of color who are underrepresented in outdoor recreation to learn and grow in an inclusive and supportive environment. This trip explores a popular backpacking loop in the Buffalo National River Wilderness Area,” the description states.

The university recreation center is also offering an “LGBTQIA+ Climb Night” for anyone who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

“UREC Outdoors is opening up the climbing wall on a Friday night for anyone who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ Community. Join other climbers of a shared identity! UREC Outdoors will help get you started at the climbing wall,” the description states.

Additionally, the university department is also offering “Indigenous Student Buffalo River Day Paddle” that is open to students who “identify as an indigenous student.”

“If you identify as an indigenous student we invite you to join us for a day out on the Buffalo National River. No paddling experience is needed. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and paddle with people of a shared identity,” the description states.

A spokesperson from the University of Arkansas told Fox News that the programs are open to all students.

This isn’t the first time that universities have created sporting programs designed for members of a specific identity or race.

In May, Cornell University was called out for having a “BIPOC Rock Climbing” course which was originally restricted to “people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, or other people of color.”

After Campus Reform reached out to the university for comment, however, the course description changed to reflect that it is “open to all” students.