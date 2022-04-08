FOX News 

Universal Studios Hollywood guests rescued from ride after power goes out

Nearly a dozen Universal Studios Hollywood guests had to be rescued Thursday after they became stuck on a ride when the power at the park went out briefly as temperatures soared across Southern California.

The 11 people were on Transformers: The Ride 3D, an indoor virtual dark ride, when the power went down, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

“As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions,” a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said, Deadline reported. Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said.

All of the riders were rescued by 6 p.m. PT and no injuries were reported, according to Deadline and FOX 11.