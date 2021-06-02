Universal Studios fire breaks out on 13th anniversary of devastating blaze

Universal Studios in Hollywood had its own unexpected drama late Tuesday when a huge fire broke out at the site – exactly 13 years after it was devastated by a previous blaze, according to video and reports.

The towering inferno erupted just before midnight at the “Despicable Me” attraction that was under construction, according to RMG News camera crews that filmed the large response of fire crews.

“Oh my God – the Minion!” one woman could be heard gasping in footage of huge plumes of smoke rising in front of one of the characters.

A male voice had a more despicable response, though, joking, “I don’t even like Minions. Burn!”

One onlooker, who only gave the first name Toni, told RMG that she heard a “couple of explosions” as she realized that what she thought were rain clouds was instead smoke high in the sky.

“The Minion caught my attention – it was on fire! And it was getting bigger,” a friend with her, Jessica, told the breaking news agency.

RMG said the fire could be seen for miles but was eventually brought under control with crews from several agencies.

It is not the first fire at the site – with Matthew Serrano pointing out that it was “13 years ago on this exact same day King Kong burned down.”

“Looks like the Mummy is not the only thing cursed at Universal Studios Hollywood…,” he tweeted.

The fire in a back lot on June 1, 2008, destroyed “the theme park’s ‘King Kong’ attraction” as well as a treasure trove of master recordings belonging to some of the greatest musicians in American history, including Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Chuck Berry and Aretha Franklin.

