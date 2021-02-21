United Airlines Flight 328: Doorbell camera captures falling jet debris

Shocking doorbell-camera footage captured a chunk of United Airlines’ stricken Flt. 328 slamming onto a suburban Colorado street.

Mark Moskovics’ Nest camera caught the debris from the Boeing 777-200 striking the road just feet from a parked car — crashing down so hard that it bounced a few feet into the air before coming to a stop.

Seconds later, an even louder crash appeared to signal the landing of an object that plummeted just to the left of the doorbell camera’s view. The footage was shared with CBS Denver reporter Conor McCue.

Thankfully, the street in Broomfield, a suburb of Denver, was otherwise quiet and empty — with no injuries reported despite the falling debris making the neighborhood sound like it was in a “war zone,” according to one of Moskovics’ neighbors, Lonnie Kermoade.

“It could have been real tragic,” Kermoade told CBS Denver of the debris, some of which also fell in their yard. “Fortunately, God was looking over everyone.”

An unidentified neighbor shared photos of a huge hole in his roof where debris crashed through as he was making his family sandwiches.

Some of the debris also crashed into a park that was packed with at least six soccer teams training, sending them running for cover, the Denver Post said.

“Honestly … I thought we were being bombed,” one of the teams’ coaches, Heather Solar, told the paper of a large chunk of debris falling within 10 feet of where she was standing in Commons Park.

“There was so much debris in the sky,” she said.

Broomfield Police tweeted that it was “beyond grateful” that there were no injuries there, “given the number of people who are at Commons Park on a weekend day.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the fiery engine failure but had yet to speculate on what may have been the cause.

There were no reports of injuries aboard the jet.

