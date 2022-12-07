Unidentified human remains found in northwestern Arizona
Mohave County authorities are trying to identify human remains that were found in Yucca in northwestern Arizona.
County sheriff’s officials said a man riding his off-road vehicle Sunday reported finding a possible body in a remote desert area in Yucca, which is southwest of Kingman.
ARIZONA MAN PURSUED BY POLICE DRIVES OFF 200-FOOT EMBANKMENT INTO RIVER BOTTOM
Responding deputies located the remains wrapped in a tarp among a large pile of debris.
Sheriff’s officials said the remains appear to be those of a man.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The remains were turned over to the county medical examiner’s office for possible identification and a determination of the cause of death.