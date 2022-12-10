‘Unauthorized’ album of bootleg R. Kelly music called ‘I Admit’ released on Spotify, Apple Music: lawyer

After what appeared to be a new album of convicted felon R. Kelly’s music appeared briefly on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music on Friday, his lawyer and Sony, which owns his recordings said the release was “unauthorized” and “stolen.”

“It’s an unauthorized release of music. It’s stolen music,” attorney Jennifer Bonjean told The Hollywood Reporter, adding a report had been filed with police.

Bonjean said after R. Kelly was arrested his masters were stolen. “The music is somewhere out there, but who has it and who has profited off it — we don’t know entirely,” she said.

She said unauthorized music has previously been released to YouTube but never Spotify or Apple Music.

R. KELLY TO PAY $300K TO VICTIM IN SEX CRIMES CASE: JUDGE

Although the copyright said “Legacy Recordings,” a division of Sony, Sony told Variety it wasn’t released by the company.

The 13-track bootleg was named “I Admit” and included a song R. Kelly released on Sound Cloud in 2018 called “I Admit it” in which he brings up the sexual abuse allegations against him.

WOMAN ACCUSES R. KELLY OF ABUSING HER ‘HUNDREDS’ OF TIMES BEFORE SHE TURNED 18

R. Kelley was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after he was accused of sexually abusing underage women and trapping several women in a sex cult.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

R. Kelley’s attorney didn’t immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.