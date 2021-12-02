UN lockdown: NYPD take man with gun into custody following hours-long negotiations

The United Nations’ headquarters in New York City went on lockdown Thursday, reportedly due to a man outside waving a gun.

The New York Police Department was negotiating with the armed individual to get him to surrender and drop his firearm, Fox 5 NY reported. The incident started around 10:30 a.m., and social media video showed a man pointing a gun at himself.

An NYPD spokeswoman told Fox News Digital around 1 p.m. police were still “trying to establish dialogue with the individual.” She described the individual as a White male in his 60s “with a possible shotgun in front of UN location.”

“As the incident at 42nd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan continues, please stay clear of the area and expect traffic delays in the surrounding blocks due to closed streets,” NYPD News tweeted at 1:15 p.m. “There remains no threat to the public as NYPD cops are working to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The video posted online also showed NYPD officers in tactical gear and long guns, Fox 5 reported. Employees were sheltering in place at the United Nations complex, which consists of four buildings along the East River in Manhattan. Few additional details were immediately available.

NYPD has asked people to avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue – saying in a tweet that emergency vehicles could be expected in the surrounding area. The incident was also expected impact traffic along FDR Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 800-273-8255.

For those who don’t want to speak to a counselor, there’s also a national Crisis Text Line available 24/7 by texting “home” to 741741.