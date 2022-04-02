Ukraine immigrant wishes demise of Putin as child deaths rise in war-torn country

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The war in Ukraine can bring a lot of emotions for people around the world: uncertainty, fear, and anger to name a few. But for mothers, determination to bring attention to the innocent children being killed in the war is at the forefront of their minds.

“I just feel like we have to show the world what happened in Ukraine. Kids died, civilians died, it’s just explosions every few minutes. Russia just killed my country,” said Olga Gorman. The Ukrainian native moved to Atlanta just 7 months ago, leaving behind a brother in Kharkiv.

Gorman helped organize a march at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, but it’s part of a global effort. She says a group of women reached out to her, asking if she could organize the Mothers March in Atlanta. Gorman told Fox News that several other cities are doing the exact same thing, including Berlin, Paris, London, Budapest and more.

Colors of reds, blues and greens filled up part of the corner at the park, as protesters spread out different children’s toys like teddy bears and toy fire trucks. But among the normally chipper objects were fake blood-stained sacks, representing the children killed in the war who would never have the chance again to play.

While the marches are crossing country borders, the message is a clear one. Gorman says the group simply wants the deaths of innocent children to end.

“It’s difficult to be [a] mother, how it’s difficult to grow your child and one day Russia just killed your baby. I ask mothers around the world to support Ukrainian mothers because it’s not only Ukrainian kids, these are our kids. These are kids of mothers around the world,” said Gorman with tears in her eyes.

With the American flag waving high up behind them on poles, the mothers sang a Ukrainian lullaby in an effort to honor the children killed so far. Many people at the Saturday afternoon march expressed appreciation toward U.S. efforts to stop the war, but they think “it’s not enough.” Gorman and others said children are dying because Ukraine is still without a no-fly zone.

Gorman said her brother stayed in Kharkiv with his oldest son because of the martial law, while her brother’s wife and youngest son fled to Germany. Kharkiv has been targeted heavily by Russian troops. “They don’t have water, they don’t have electricity. I just wait for one message; one time a day: ‘We’re still alive,'” explained Gorman.

In an emotional interview with Fox News, Gorman said her brother recently told her, “I love you so much.” With tears coming down her cheeks, Gorman said, “my brother, 47-years-old, a man who didn’t speak about love before, you know? But we just think maybe this is the last time, maybe I will not see you again.”

Despite the uncertainties surrounding her family’s future and the future of millions of others, Gorman remains optimistic, brave, and full of courage. “We are strong, Ukrainian strong. We will fight, and we have enough energy inside, but we just don’t have enough weapons,” she says, calling for the U.S. to send more weapons to help protect Ukrainian skies.

As for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gorman said without hesitation, “I would love him to kill himself. It will be the biggest wish.”

Her message to the rest of the world hinges on just two words. “Wake up,” she said.