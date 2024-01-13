‘UFO Revolution’ docuseries shows UAP flying over military base, ‘blows up decades of conspiracies’: expert

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The “UFO Revolution” docuseries “blows up decades of conspiracies” and introduces vital whistleblowers that have led to unprecedented action by Congress and the Pentagon to find if there are extraterrestrial crafts threatening national security.

Jeremy Corbell, an investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker who’s featured in the three-part series, said this whole project was “a big risk to my safety” but it was personal for him.

“I’m really happy that this series was able to peel back a layer of mystery about the UFO subject, and what it takes to fight to get the truth on this subject,” Corbell told Fox News Digital during a phone interview Friday.

“I let them into my personal life, so they could see what it’s like and what it takes to do this kind of work and what the adversarial forces are against you … People take big risks coming forward.”

Whistleblower David Grusch testified in front of Congress and under oath that his life was threatened when he came forward about a secret government-run crashed UFO retrieval program to reverse engineer UFO technology.

Videos that Corbell obtained through sources, vetted and shared with the public show a lot of these crafts – now referred to as UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) – defying the laws of physics.

That includes particularly concerning unexplained flying objects buzzing over active war zones, U.S. military bases and nuclear sites.

“It’s really powerful, man. This is more than just a docuseries,” Corbell said. “It really peels back the veil and lets people see how many people are fighting for this. How the American people have been lied to. It just blows up decades of conspiracies.”

Corbell recently released footage of an unknown, jellyfish-like object flying over a military base in Iraq in 2017 or 2018, which he shared with Fox News Digital.

Michael Cincoski, a U.S. Marine veteran stationed at the base when the object flew through, said he and other team members saw what they called the “spaghetti monster.”

“We had a few ideas on what it could be,” Cincoski tweeted. “However, none of them could fully explain the phenomenon. Seeing a portion of the video again after 6 years is very exciting, especially now that it’s available to the public.”

He said in a follow-up tweet that he spoke with other team members, who said there were multiple videos of this object with various durations.

Another object that makes an appearance in the docuseries is the “Mosul Orb,” a metallic-looking orb filmed by a U.S. military spy plane moving over Mosul, Iraq, in April 2016.

This was the first time the American public saw a designated UFO in an active conflict zone, which presents a potential problem for combatants, because they don’t know whose asset it is.

“The rules of engagement of how and why we can fire upon objects is completely being rewritten right now,” Corbell told Fox News Digital during a February interview after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon and three other unknown aerial objects.

“This is a problem, because if we get two nations firing upon these unknowns, these unidentified flying objects, then what we have is a potential for crossfire and a potential for each country thinking it’s the other’s asset.”

The series also featured Congress members, including Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, who’s been one of the most outspoken members on the UFO subject.

In July, he warned the American public that humanity “can’t handle” the technology he’s seen in videos.

“If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology, then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette,” Burchett said on the “Event Horizon” podcast.

“And if they can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don’t show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league.”

The series was presented by TMZ and aired Jan. 9-11 on Tubi.