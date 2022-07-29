UCLA student Brianna Kupfer murdered in Los Angeles attack had 26 stab wounds: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An autopsy found Brianna Kupfer, a UCLA grad student killed in a seemingly random daylight attack in Los Angeles earlier this year, was stabbed 26 times.

Kupfer, 24, was working alone at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Avenue on January 13, when Shawn Laval Smith, 31, entered the store just after 1 p.m. and fatally stabbed her, police said.

The autopsy report found extensive injuries across Kupfer’s body, including 11 stab wounds in her chest, five in her left arm, three in her left leg, and one in her pelvis, the New York Post reported. Her body also had two stab wounds each in her abdomen, right leg and right arm.

Police said Smith fled the scene after the attack. He was later arrested and faces murder charges.

WHO IS BRIANNA KUPFER, THE LOS ANGELES STABBING VICTIM?



Fox News has learned criminal proceedings have been suspended as the District Attorney’s office is waiting for the results of Smith’s mental health evaluation, which was initiated by his legal defense.

Smith has an extensive criminal history, including gun charges. He also previously attacked a police officer.

Kupfer had worked at the high-end furniture store for about a year before her murder, her father, Todd Kupfer, previously told Fox News.



During a news conference in January, the Los Angeles Police Department described the Jan. 13 attack as “random.”

BRIANNA KUPFER SENT PAL OMINOUS TEXT BEFORE SHE WAS STABBED TO DEATH

Lt. John Radtke said Smith initially hovered around the store for a few minutes before leaving. Smith allegedly returned a short time later, entered the store, and fatally stabbed Kupfer.

Radtke also said during the news conference that Kupfer noticed Smith’s unusual activity and sent a text to a friend saying there was a creepy man outside the store moments before she was stabbed to death.

“She sent a text to a friend letting her know that there was someone inside the location that was giving her a bad vibe,” he said. “Regrettably, that person did not see the text immediately.”



The friend said they saw the message about 15 minutes later, although police said Kupfer was killed within 10 minutes of sending it.

Radtke said a customer later found Kupfer “lying on the ground, lifeless, covered in blood.”

FATHER OF SLAIN UCLA GRAD STUDENT BLAMES POLITICIANS FOR CRIME SPIKE

Kupfer was pursuing a graduate degree in interior design at UCLA at the time of her murder, her father said.

“In many ways, [Brianna] embodied everything that is great about Los Angeles, and the entire city should grieve over this senseless act,” the family said. “Brianna was a smart, funny, driven and a kind soul who only wanted to better herself and her community on a daily basis.”

Before UCLA, Kupfer attended Brentwood High School and graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.