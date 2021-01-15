Uber hides ad featuring left-wing activist charged in Capitol riot

An Uber ad featuring the left-wing activist John Sullivan, who was arrested on federal charges Thursday in connection with last weeks’ Capitol riot, has been hidden on the ridesharing company’s YouTube channel.

Sullivan was a competitive speedskater who aspired to compete in the 2018 Olympics. He appeared in a 2016 ad for Uber which highlighted how he worked as a driver in order to earn cash around his strenuous full-time training schedule.

The ad was visible as recently as Jan. 11, according to an archived version of the site. The video contained within the link is now private.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

But there’s still, as of Friday afternoon, an article extolling how driving for the company was a perfect fit for his schedule on Uber’s blog.

“Before becoming an Uber partner, Sullivan worked odd jobs to make ends meet: ‘I was a waiter, a busser, a dishwasher, and worked in a call center,’” the post reads.

“So when Sullivan learned about Uber, it seemed like a perfect fit. As soon as he turned 21, he signed up to drive. After just two months, Sullivan was able to quit the call center.”

Sullivan, a left-wing activist, initially told Fox News he had entered the Capitol to record video and “document” what he saw.

He’s now facing federal charges of allegedly knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder.

In the video he handed over to the FBI and shared on his social media accounts, he can allegedly be heard egging on protesters and taking part in the riot, according to a criminal complaint.

Inside the building, he told rioters that “We got to get this s— burned,” and “it’s our house m————,” according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew Foulger.

He was due in court Friday afternoon.

Sullivan wasn’t the only athlete with Olympic ties spotted inside the Capitol.

Gold-medal swimmer Klete Keller was arrested in connection with the unrest after allegedly appearing on video wearing his Team USA jacket in the Capitol Rotunda.