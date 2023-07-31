Uber driver in Los Angeles stabbed couple over vomit in car’s back seat, new lawsuit says

A Los Angeles couple filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc., after they claim a driver for the company of stabbed them during a ride-share service in 2022.

Lilit Hakobyan and Khachatur Aspoyan, who filed the lawsuit, said they had ordered a ride on Sept. 25, 2022, and, once inside the vehicle, Hakobyan grew nauseous and vomitted. The driver then grew irate, refused to take them to their destination, and stabbed them both multiple times, the married couple claimed.

The couple alleges assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and negligent hiring, retention, supervision and training.

They are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, according to City News Service.

According to the lawsuit, after Hakobyan vomited in the back seat of the car, they apologized to the driver and offered to pay the Uber driver to cover cleaning costs.

“Plaintiffs protested and begged the driver to take them to their destination and ensured that the driver would be adequately compensated for her troubles,” the lawsuit says.

Instead, the driver instead “became extremely aggressive” and refused to take them home.

The driver then pulled out a knife and stabbed both passengers multiple times, according to the complaint. Both plaintiffs required medical attention after the incident., City News Service reported

Hakobyan and Aspoyan claim they have suffered permanent skin scarring.

The incident also left them with emotional distress and loss of self-esteem, they said.

And, they no longer experience “the full enjoyment of life,” according to the lawsuit.