Tyre Nichols’ last words heard on newly released bodycam footage: ‘I’m just trying to get home’

The Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage Friday evening showing Tyre Nichols’ final moments following a traffic stop on Jan. 7 before he was hospitalized and died three days later.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father and photographer, repeatedly called out to his mother and told five officers who were severely beating him — former Ofcs. Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley — that he just wanted to make it home safely, the newly released bodycam video shows.

“I’m just trying to go home,” Nichols can be heard telling the officers in the footage, which was released to the public on Jan. 27, nearly three weeks after the incident.

TENNESSEE SHERIFF OPENS NEW INVESTIGATION INTO TWO DEPUTIES AFTER TYRE NICHOLS BODYCAM VIDEO RELEASE

The traffic stop began shortly after 8 p.m. on the night of Jan. 7, as the newly released bodycam video shows officers approaching Nichols’ vehicle and instructing him to get out of it, using profanities.

“Get out slowly,” the officers yelled, as Nichols appeared to remain in the vehicle. The officer’s bodycam does not show if Nichols is removing his seatbelt or otherwise complying with the request.

“Get your a– out of the car,” an officer yells before opening the driver’s door, grabbing Nichols, and removing him from the vehicle.

“Stop, I didn’t do anything,” said Nichols, who initially appears to resist the officers before following their instructions. “OK, all right, alright, alright, alright, alright,” he echos, following the officers as they escort him toward the rear of the vehicle.

At this time, approximately 8:24 p.m., multiple officers can be seen forcibly grabbing Nichols to comply with their requests.

“Hey, you don’t do that, ok,” Nichols can be heard saying, drawing attention to the ferocity of their detainment.

REACTION SWIFT AFTER TYRE NICHOLS POLICE FOOTAGE RELEASED; ‘THESE MEN WERE STREET FIGHTING,’ FORMER COP SAYS

The interaction swiftly escalates as Nichols continued to point out he believed they were acting out of line.

“Get on the ground,” the officers shout.

“I am on the ground,” Nichols responds.

“Turn around,” they again order.

“Yes, sir,” he responds.

“Turn the f–k around, I will tase you,” a single officer can be heard saying, with the taser seen pointed at Nichols.

Warning: the contents of the below video are graphic in nature.

“Stop,” Nichols responds calmly, looking directly at the officer.

“Man, get your arm behind your back before I break–” an officer chimes in.

“Ok, stop, I am,” Nichols can be heard saying.

He added: “You guys are really doing a lot right now. I’m just trying to go home.”

The officer shouted back: “Man, if you don’t lay down–“

“I am on the ground,” Nichols interjected, who at this time had at least three officers pinning him.

“Stop, I am not doing anything,” Nichols can be heard pleading as officers continued to grapple with him, per the video.

Nichols wrestles to his feet and an officer tases him.

He then removes his jacket or shirt, disconnecting the taser pins, and runs down the street, away from the officers.

Other body cam footage, captured at approximately 8:33 p.m., shows two other officers tackling Nichols at another intersection.

The officers again grapple with the 29-year-old, who can be heard calling out for his mother several times.

The video appears to show Nichols continuing to resist being placed in handcuffs.

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO: MEMPHIS AUTHORITIES RELEASE FOOTAGE FROM DEADLY TRAFFIC STOP

The Memphis police officer subsequently beat Nichols with a baton, pepper spray him, and punch and kick him several times.

“Watch out, I’m going to baton the f–k out you,” an officer can be heard shouting at Nichols.

“Give us your hands!” the officers shout while punching him in the face.

Nichols is next seen handcuffed, in a daze, sitting and leaning against the police car.

He was hospitalized that night and succumbed to his injuries just three days later, on Jan. 10, authorities said.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.