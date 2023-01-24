Tyre Nichols death: 2 Memphis Fire Department personnel also fired

Two personnel from the Memphis Fire Department have been fired, and an internal investigation has been launched after their involvement in the initial care of Tyre Nichols, who died Jan. 10 following a traffic stop, Fox News has learned.

The probe comes as five officers were let go from the Memphis Police Department as a result of the encounter, when they were found to be violating “multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid,” according to Chief C. J. Davis.

“Last week, two MFD personnel involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols were relieved of duty while an internal investigation is being conducted,” the Tennessee city’s fire department told Fox News on Tuesday.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot comment further at this time,” it added.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump on Monday described body camera footage showing the Jan. 7 traffic stop as “appalling” and “heinous” after reviewing the video with Nichols’ family.

“It is appalling. It is deplorable. It is heinous. It is violent,” Crump said of the footage, likening it to video of Rodney King, a Black man who was beaten by police in the 1990s.

MPD initially pulled over Nichols, 29, on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. for “reckless driving” near Raines Road and Ross Road in Memphis, according to a press release.

A “confrontation occurred” during the stop, at which point Nichols ran away from police on foot. Officers pursued the 29-year-old and attempted to apprehend him, police said.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended,” MPD said. “Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene.”

Authorities transported Nichols to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, and the 28-year-old died three days later on Jan. 10, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is among the agencies investigating the incident.

The five officers who were fired as a result of violating MPD policies include Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five officers were hired between 2017 and 2020.

