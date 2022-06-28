TX gov slams Biden’s border policies, WH’s Title IX proposal mirrors Soros-funded group and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘THESE DEATHS ARE ON BIDEN’ – Texas governor slams Biden’s open border policies after at least 46 migrants are found dead in a tractor-trailer. Continue reading …

MIRRORED MEMO – Biden’s Title IX proposal mirrors action memo from Soros-funded group pushing gender identity into rules. Continue reading …

GETTING PERSONAL – Hollywood stars share their abortion stories after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling. Continue reading …

CONFIDENCE PLUMMETS – Business leader optimism hits record low amid soaring inflation, labor shortages. Continue reading …

DRAFT SUCCESS? – Ex-scout says Pistons could have ‘the best backcourt’ in 3-5 years, Cavs found right piece. Continue reading …

POLITICS

VOTER PRIVILEGES – New York Supreme Court strikes down law allowing noncitizens to vote. Continue reading …

SPEAKER SHOVE – Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘pushed’ her daughter during photo op. Continue reading …

SUPREME TOUCHDOWN – High school football coach scores big win at Supreme Court over post-game prayer. Continue reading …

‘SPREADING MISERY’ – Eddie Scarry argues that Democrats loved the COVID-19 pandemic and they wanted you to love it, too. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MEDIA MELTDOWN – MSNBC, CNN voice outrage as advocates on both sides call for more nuanced abortion coverage. Continue reading …

UNBIASED VIEW? – ‘The View’ slams Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade as liberal hosts declare they’re ‘pro-life.’ Continue reading …

‘DO YOUR JOB’ – Fox News contributor David Webb calls out ‘pop culture princess’ AOC over SCOTUS impeachment push. Continue reading …

‘HUGE MISTAKE’ – Michael Moore slams Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade, turns podcast over to women. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host calls out liberal media over abortion protest coverage: ‘They won’t tell the truth.’ Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host reacts to Roe v. Wade protests: This is a coordinated attack on the family and on children. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Dems have descended into full-blown lying, hysteria yet again, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host highlights how Europeans prefer certain American presidents who align with them ideologically. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE – Take our Fourth of July quiz! How well do you know Independence Day? Continue reading …

ANALYZING PROTOCOLS – Experts tell Fox News Digital Uvalde officers’ ballistic shields wouldn’t have stopped rifle rounds, but hesitation cost lives. Continue reading …

TWO MOMS, TWO VIEWS – How these two women became opposing advocates on abortion. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Democrats have descended into a state of full-blown lying, hysteria yet again. Now, keep in mind, this decision [Roe v. Wade overturning] did not outlaw abortion in America. Instead, they decided who will decide. They return the issue to the states to decide.”

– SEAN HANNITY

