Two train cars derail in Texas leaving at least 1 person dead

Two train cars in El Paso, Texas, derailed Monday evening, killing at least one person and damaging a gas line, fire officials said.

The derailment happened near Barton Street and homes in the area were initially evacuated as a safety precaution, El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Due?as-Aguilar told Fox News Digital.

About 50 people were allowed back in their homes an hour later, Due?as-Aguilar said.

The spokesperson said one fatality was confirmed as a result of the derailment. It remains unclear where this person was when they were killed. No other injuries were reported.

(El Paso Fire Department)

A backyard shed, fence and gas meter were all damaged after the tain cars derailed.

(El Paso Fire Department)

The damaged gas line was shut down. Texas Gas was working to repair the line.

“The incident was reported at around 9:18 p.m. MT. The train cars that derailed were carrying wheat grain, they were not passenger cars,” Due?as-Aguilar said.

(El Paso Fire Department)

Officials are asking that people avoid the area.

The El Paso Police Department and Union Pacific are investigating the incident.