Two Texas boys, ages 7 and 12, taken into custody in connection with woman stabbed: Sheriff

Two Texas boys were taken into custody on Saturday following the stabbing of a woman who was left hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.

The stabbing happened at a residence on April Valley Court in northwest Harris County shortly after 2 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boys, ages seven and 12, allegedly returned to the home after a possible verbal confrontation with the woman, aged 59. The children fled the scene after the stabbing and the woman was transported to a hospital by life flight, sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on social media.

“From what I’ve gathered, it was just a verbal altercation,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Sergio Torres told KPRC-TV.

“The female appeared to have several stab wounds to her abdomen area,” Torres continued. “The female was transported to a nearby hospital where she’s right now in surgery and is in critical condition.”

It is unclear at this time which child is accused of stabbing the woman. Local media reported that the 12-year-old is facing charges, although that information has not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.