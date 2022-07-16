Two suspects arrested in string of deadly robberies at California 7-Eleven stores

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities said on Friday that they’ve arrested two suspects for the series of deadly robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores across southern California. The crime spree occurred in various California counties over 5 hours.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced the arrests of Malik Donyae Patt, 20, and Jason Lamont Payne, 44, at a press conference on Friday.

The alleged attacks took place on July 11, the convenience store chain’s anniversary. Seven 7/11 stores were attacked in Orange County, California leaving three dead and three wounded.

“We are grateful that the Orange County District Attorney has announced local law enforcement has apprehended suspects related to the recent violent incidents,” 7-Eleven said in a statement.

The attacks prompted the company to urge its stores to close as a safety precaution. The image of one of the men was captured on surveillance, which showed the suspect’s face partly covered by a mask, was widely shared.

7-Eleven also offered $100,000 for anyone providing information about the attacks leading to an arrest.

Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton says a fatal shooting that occurred on July 9 was linked to the series of attacks at 7-Eleven stores two days later.



Police said Malik Patt is believed to be the suspect seen in surveillance images from the various stores; he is also believed to be the shooter.

“This was a reign of terror, to be thinking you go to a convenience store, donut shop, sandwich shop, and to get shot in the face. To call your loved ones with your last gasp for breath. Or to be a clerk behind the cash register just helping another customer because you are working a job and trying to get back on your feet because you’ve been through the school of hard knocks, you’ve been an addict, and you’re working at a 7-Eleven because they’ve given you a chance to resurrect your life and then somebody comes in and feigns a transaction and shoots you and kills you,” said Spitzer.

Charges against the two suspects are expected to be filed Monday. Both were booked at the Santa Ana Police Department.