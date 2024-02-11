Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Maryland toddler outside apartment complex

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in Maryland, authorities said Friday.

Israel Fuentes Jr., 33, and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios, both of Lewisdale, were identified as suspects in the murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres in Langley Park with the help of the community, Prince George’s County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale told reporters.

“The community stepped up like no other,” Hale said. “They were cooperative, helped our detectives develop information and evidence to get some arrests in this case.”

The shooting happened at around 5:35 p.m. Thursday near the Bedford Station Apartments in Langley Park. Investigators believe Fuentes and Turcios were with at least two other individuals in a carjacked gold SUV when they exited the vehicle and allegedly opened fire on another group.

Stray bullets struck both Jeremy and his mother, who were walking nearby. The mother survived the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Fuentes and Turcios were being held in county jail on charges that included first-degree murder.

Hale told reporters that authorities are continuing to search for other suspects.

“Again, we’re not done yet,” the assistant police chief said. “We made two arrests, but there’s two more out there… These are the cases we lose sleep over.”