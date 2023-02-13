Two storm systems set to bring snow, severe weather to much of the US

A messy week lies ahead with many weather hazards to be on the lookout for depending on where you live.

Behind the system, cold air will help bring measurable snow from the Southwest to the Great Lakes.

Ahead of the cold front, heavy rain and the potential for strong storms will stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.

There is also a big temperature divide that separates the spring-like temperatures across the East and the winter air mass over the West.