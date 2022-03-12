Two stabbed at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art: officials

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people were stabbed inside the New York Museum of Modern Art on Saturday and now police are seeking the individual responsible for the attack.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI) said “two people were stabbed inside the museum earlier” and it is an “ongoing situation”. Two DCPI officers are now on the scene.

Following the stabbing, the building was evacuated and, according to a report from the New York Post, the man responsible for the attack is believed to be a disgruntled former employee who had been barred from entering the building

The victims, two women, according to the outlet, were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the investigation is a white man who was wearing a dark jacket and a blue face mask with sunglasses, police said, according to the Post.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from the museum.