Two police officers shot during residence search in New York

Two officers were shot during the search of a residence in Clifton Park, New York, on Tuesday.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s officers were executing a federal search warrant for weapons and drugs at a residence on Foxwood Drive, according to the Times-Union.

The search was conducted on an apartment complex where suspect Anthony Zaremski, 23, was staying at approximately 5:30 a.m.

One officer was seriously wounded after being shot in the leg, according to local news.

Another officer reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the chest but was wearing protective equipment.

Zaremski was reportedly shot in the head during the confrontation.

All three individuals were taken to Albany Medical Center, but their present conditions have not been reported at this time.

A spokesperson for the property manager told local news outlets that Zaremski was staying at the residence with a friend.

The shooting took place on the first floor of the building.