Two men shot dead at Philadelphia-area funeral procession for murder victim

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two mourners at a Philadelphia-area funeral procession for a homicide victim were shot and killed Friday, according to local reports.

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the scene at Marshall Road and Powell Lane around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The male victims were 25 and 21 years of age, Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters, according to Fox Philadelphia. They were both struck several times and died at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA SUSPECT WANTED AFTER WOMAN SHOT WHILE SLEEPING IN HER APARTMENT

“It was chaos down there,” Bernhardt said.

The funeral was being held for a Philadelphia murder victim.

The Upper Darby Police Department shut down Marshall Road to Powell Lane during the investigation

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP