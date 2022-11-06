FOX News 

Two men arrested after wild police chase with baby in car

A recent chase in north Texas involved two suspects running from police with a baby on board. Now, those suspects face numerous charges.

Marvin Guevara, the driver of the white SUV that pulled up alongside of a stolen blue Dodge Charger that police were pursuing, has been booked into the Dallas County Jail, and is charged with six offenses.

The man inside that Charger, Andy Guevara, is charged with car theft, among other things, according to FOX 4 News Dallas-Forth Worth. He allegedly got out of the Charger, grabbed a baby in a car seat and jumped into the passenger seat of the SUV before it pulled away.

That SUV, identified as a Jeep, drove into a west Dallas neighborhood, while just missing other cars and cutting through fences, before stopping at the Lake West Head Start Center.

Chase suspects Andy and Marvin Guevara.
(Photos provided to FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth)

That is where Andy reportedly grabbed the baby and ran inside.

A look at the suspect vehicles from the police chase with a baby on board in Dallas, Texas.
(Credit: FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth SkyFOX)

Deputies ran in after the Guevara men, and brought both out in handcuffs.

The car chase, which started in Rockwall, rode through neighborhoods in Oak Cliff, before Andy got out of the Charger on Hampton Road with the baby and jumped in the Jeep SUV.
(FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth SkyFOX)

A woman arrived at the scene and identified herself as the baby’s mother, Summer Hamilton. She was later arrested on an outstanding theft warrant.