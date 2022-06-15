Two Los Angeles-area police officers die after shootout with suspect

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Los Angeles-area police officers who were rushed to the hospital Tuesday following a shooting have died, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Garvey and Central avenues. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said two El Monte police officers had been shot by a suspect.

Both officers were said to be in grave condition immediately following the shooting and ultimately succumbed to their injuries, El Monte police said.

Neither officer was identified but one was a 22-year veteran of the force while the other had been working as an El Monte officer for less than a year, officials said.

One suspect was also shot during the incident, the department said, which is assisting in the investigation. Officials said later the suspect is dead.

Additional details on the shooting were not disclosed.

“LASD sends its best wishes for a healthy and speedy recovery for the El Monte officers who were shot in-the-line-of-duty this evening,” the agency tweeted Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred after a Phoenix police officer was shot hours earlier and a California Highway Patrol officer was shot multiple times Monday night in Los Angeles.

