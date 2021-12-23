Two killed, one injured in Los Angeles Burlington Coat Factory shooting, suspect in custody, police say

Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday after a gunman opened fire inside a Los Angeles clothing outlet, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News.

A man and a woman died at the scene and a woman was taken to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The injuries of the woman who survived were not disclosed, but she was in moderate condition, the LAFD said.

A suspect was taken into custody inside the store, police said. Circumstances of what led to the gunfire were not disclosed.

