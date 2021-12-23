Two killed, including suspect, one injured in Los Angeles Burlington Coat Factory shooting, police say

Two people, including a suspected gunman, were killed and another was injured Thursday at a Los Angeles clothing outlet, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News. Officers were responding to calls of an assault with a deadly weapon when they received additional reports of shots fired while en route, said LAPD spokesperson Stacey Spell.

When they arrived, they began searching the area for the suspect, who was assaulting another person, police said. At that time, at least one officer opened fire and the suspect was taken into custody before being declared dead, Spell said.

Another person was struck by gunfire and died at the scene, as well. It was unclear if the suspect or officers fired the shots that killed that victim. It was not clear how many officers fired at the suspect or the number of shots.

A third person, who was the initial assault victim, was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or victims.

Employees and customers were sheltering in place at the time of the incident. It was unclear if any shots were actually fired prior to police arriving at the scene.

