Two Jewish students at DePaul University targeted on campus by masked attackers

Two Jewish students were assaulted by masked attackers on the campus of DePaul University in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, according to a letter from the school’s president.

Robert Manuel said the incident took place in front of the Student Center on the Lincoln Park campus around 3:20 p.m., prompting a public safety alert for faculty, staff and students.

“I’m appalled to share that the attack targeted two Jewish students at DePaul who were visibly showing their support for Israel,” Manuel said.

The two students were punched by the offenders, but declined medical treatment for their injuries.

“We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual,” Manuel said.

The university is offering care and resources to the students and working with Chicago police to determine if the attack can be classified as a hate crime.

“We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident,” he added.

Following the attack, DePaul stated it will “continue to do everything possible to ensure” it is “safe and welcoming” for all members of its “diverse university community.”

“We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity,” Manuel said. “Those students – and every student – should feel safe on our university campus. Our shared expectations and guiding principles make it clear that DePaul will not tolerate any acts of hatred or violence.”

Anyone with information on the attack – or experiencing any threat or violence – can report it to Public Safety at 773-325-7777 (Lincoln Park) or 312-362-8400 (Loop).

“Please know that the safety and wellbeing of our university community remains our highest priority,” Manuel concluded.

DePaul University was one of many schools across the U.S. with very active pro-Palestinian demonstrations earlier this year.

Chicago police officers cleared an anti-Israel encampment from the university’s quad on May 16 after more than two weeks of protests led to the closure of all green spaces.