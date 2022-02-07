close

Two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail last week are now dead after allegedly robbing a convenience store on Monday and leading police on a chase in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, were pronounced deceased after their vehicle was disabled during the pursuit.

A third escapee, 50-year-old Johnny Brown, is still at large, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.