Two Georgia preschool teachers arrested after classroom video captures alleged abuse

Two Georgia preschool teachers were arrested Monday after parents watched a classroom surveillance video allegedly showing the teachers abusing children.

Police began investigating the alleged abuse June 3 after a parent reached out to the Rosewell Police Department to voice her concern about her child’s safety at the school.

The parent reportedly logged onto the school’s camera system and saw “physical contact” in the two teachers’ interactions with several students in the classroom, according to a press release from Rosewell Police Department.

After further investigation, authorities obtained the video and arrested both teachers based on the actions of the two teachers. Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, were charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

Gloria Barghi, a mother to one of the students, said she had a “weird” feeling she needed to check on her son.

“I just told my husband, I said, ‘Call it mother’s intuition.’ I just want to see if he’s OK,'” Barghi told WSB-TV. “I pulled up the app. I picked it up right when the lead teacher was assaulting the first victim. It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious … these are defenseless little kids.

“They had no policies in place. There was no, ‘If this happens, these are the procedures we go by,’ to the point that I had to demand that the teachers were removed from the classroom.

“And we would not leave until they were removed. The director even looked at me and questioned, ‘So you want me to remove them?’ And I said, ‘You better believe it. Remove them now.'”

Alostwani and Briceno were booked into the Fulton County Jail Monday.