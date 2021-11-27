website maker

A flash mob of 20 to 30 suspected looters struck a Best Buy electronics store in Minnesota on Black Friday and managed to get away before police arrived, according to a report.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a Best Buy location near the Burnsville Center shopping mall in Burnsville, a suburb south of Minneapolis, WCCO-TV reporter Nick Streiff wrote in a Twitter post.

It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was taken, police said, according to the post.

No weapons were believed to be involved in the incident.

In a separate incident at a nearby Best Buy in Maplewood, the Maplewood Police Department said that a “large group” of 10-12 adult and juvenile individuals entered the store together and stole multiple high value items.

The police department is calling the incident a “grab and run” theft and televisions, tablets, and hoverboards were among the items stolen.

When police officers arrived, the suspects were no longer at the Best Buy.

The police department is looking into whether the two incidents are connected.

Major retailers in cities and metro areas across the U.S. have seen numerous flash mob-style robberies in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore told the city’s Police Commission planned to step up a police presence in response to several such incidents there, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.